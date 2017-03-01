Ghana: Youth Advised Against Reliance On Govt - for Non-Existent Jobs

Kumasi — Ghanaian youth in general, and unemployed graduates in particular, have been advised to be creative and business-minded to succeed in social life, instead of looking up to the government to offer them jobs.

Mr. Bismark Kwabena Agyemang, General Manager of Anloga Junction Total Filling Station in Kumasi, while addressing a youth forum, expressed worry over the increased rate of unemployed graduates who roam the streets and idle about waiting to land white collar jobs.

He submitted that it does not matter what course of study one pursues at the university or any higher institution of learning, stressing that there are other numerous job opportunities one can venture into with little seed capital, and still turn the tables around.

Manager Agyemang reminded the youth that life has stages, and stressed the need for one to discover one's true potentials and start from somewhere.

"Remember to avoid the 'get-rich-quick mentality,' as it leads disastrous ends", stressing that hasty climbers encounter sudden falls.

Mr. Agyemang, 42, a member of the royal family of Atwima Koforidua in the Nwabiagya South district of the Ashanti Region and a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said it was important for the youth to deny themselves any social status, and strive to exploit their innate potentials.

He said he ventured into petroleum after obtaining a degree in engineering in 1997, and has since received three national awards to his credit.

Besides two top Oscar awards from Total Petroleum Ghana Limited in 2011 and 2016 for best service station, he won the second position as the National Best Total dealer in 2015.

Mr. Agyemang intends to go into large scale cashew farming very soon to impact on the youth.