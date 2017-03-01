1 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: The BMW Tupac Was Murdered in - Is Selling for U.S.$1.5 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

A tragic piece of history is up for sale -- the BMW rapper Tupac Shakur was murdered in is selling for $1.5 million.

Shakur died 20 years ago after being shot four times while the BMW was stopped at a red light in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time, the BMW belonged to Suge Knight, the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records.

Knight posted Shakur's $1.4 million bail in October 1995 under the condition Shakur would sign with Death Row. Shakur did and then released his 1996 double album "All Eyez on Me" -- his biggest release and the last before his death. The muder remains unsolved.

Shakur was shot and killed in the BMW on September 7, 1996. Las Vegas police impounded the car and later auctioned it off, TMZ reports. The car has changed many hands since then and is now up for sale by Moments in Time, a memorabilia dealer.

Tupac's final vehicle purchase, a Hummer H1, sold for more than $300,000 at auction May of last year, CNN reported at the time.

Ghana

Ghana Honours Three WWII Veterans Who Sparked the Fight for Independence

To mark the 69th anniversary of the Christiansborg shooting, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana laid a wreath in honour… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.