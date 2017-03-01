Ghana: Massive Rot At Ho Community Development Dept

Ho. — The Department of Community Development in Ho has come under serious public criticism and cited as one of the most corrupt public institutions in the Volta region.

This follows the discovery of numerous fraudulent activities that allegedly denied the state of thousands of Ghana cedis over the years as individual staff of the Department continue to enrich themselves.

Information available to The Chronicle indicates that the former Rural Rehabilitation Training Center, which was to train the youth in various vocations in Ho, had been converted into a major residential area in Ho, popularly called RTC, as accommodation for both male and female trainees, as well as classrooms and other infrastructure.

Unfortunately, proceeds from the facility, which is supposed to serve as a major source of revenue for the state has found their way into the pockets of some personnel of the Department.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Chronicle in Ho, some of the occupants who spoke under condition of anonymity commended Dr. Kwame Nkrumah for establishing the Training Center for the people in the region, and called on government to make conscious efforts to maximize revenue from the rent being paid to the state through the Department.

According to the residents, the attitude of the Warden, a former staff of the Department, Daniel Gotah, who was officially assigned to collect rent on behalf of his outfit makes them conclude that he engages in fraudulent activities leading to the loss of huge sums of money to the state.

They explained that Mr. Gotah, after collecting rent from them was expected to issue them with government receipt, however, on many occasions, he gives them different receipts and when they question him, he intimidates them and sometimes threaten to evict them.

The Residents disclosed that from the look of things, the wiring in the rooms since the buildings were put up in 1960 have not seen any renovation and they (occupants ) would have to use their own resources to re-wire to ensure their safety.

The residents said they reported the issue to the Regional Director, Anthony Tawiah, but nothing has been done about the negative development, which makes them believe that he is in bed with Mr. Gotah to deprive government of revenue.

Explaining further, the residents alleged that apart from residential accommodations, the Department has also rented some of the structures to eight churches, rented on monthly bases, and there are open spaces where people engage in different businesses in containers and kiosks, while others operate fitting and vulcanizing shops.

When contacted, Mr. Gotah initially refuted the allegations but later accepted that he at times issue private receipts to tenants instead of government official receipts, adding that he normally informs the Regional Director, Mr. Tawiah and hands over the monies to him every month.

Mr. Gotah, however, explained to this reporter that even though the Department has a Regional Accountant, monies collected as rent were never given to him (Regional Accountant) and when questioned as to what the monies are used for, he only said he could not tell.

On his part, the Regional Accountant, Abaka Bansah, when contacted explained that he is new in the office as he assumed office in August 2016, stressing, however, that there were no records of monies collected as rent from RTC government residential area and what it was being used for.

Nonetheless, the Regional Director was tightlipped, and only told The Chronicle in his office in Ho that "all that you want to know are all in court", saying land owners were in court demanding compensation on the RTC land.

But when this reporter told him that the issue had nothing to do with the legal battle in court for compensation, Mr. Tawiah said there is the need for him to go and pay people at a workshop after which he left.