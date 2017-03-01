Ghana: Sunyani Chief Worried Over Perennial Water Shortage

Sunyani. — The Sunyani Municipality has long been experiencing perennial water shortage during dry seasons, a situation which makes life difficult for the inhabitants, due to the hassle they have to go through before getting water for their daily chores.

The Paramount Chief of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri has described the development as a major source of worry which demands urgent attention for remedy.

During a familiarization visit by the Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh to his Palace, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri indicated that the annual water shortage within the Sunyani Municipality during the dry seasons should be tackled once and for all.

According to the Paramount Chief, the situation is aggravated due to the emergence of illegal mining activities (Galamsey) along the Tano River and the indiscriminate felling of trees along the banks of the river.

Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri called for a dam to be constructed on the Tano River to help store enough and adequate water to be treated and supplied during the dry season, as a means to curb the perennial water shortage within the Municipality.

He called on the Regional Minister to collaborate effectively with the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) so as to urgently put a stop to the illegal mining activities going on along the Tano River to help protect the river and its quality.

The Paramount chief of Sunyani commended the President for appointing Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh as the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, saying "The Regional Minister has spent all his life living in Sunyani and knows the problems and challenges of Sunyani, so there is no doubt that with the support of the Chiefs and people of the region he can deliver as expected".

He appealed to the Regional Minister to see to the completion of the construction of the Ring Road project which has commenced but has come to a halt, and the completion of the asphalting of Sunyani Town Roads.

According to Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri, the Brong-Ahafo Region has produced very prominent football personalities like Kwasi Owusu, Kwasi Appiah, Daniel Owusu, Awudu Issaka and the current captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, among many others, so it will be prudent to build a sports stadium in the region, which the Sunyani Traditional Council is ready to offer the required land for the project to help produce more sportsmen and women.

He commended the President for making Sunyani a beneficiary of the proposed Police Hospitals to be constructed soon, saying it is a sign of great things to come under the leadership of President Akufo Addo.

On his part, Mr. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh thanked the members of the Sunyani Traditional Council for their support during the vetting, indicating that Traditional leaders are major stakeholders in governance, particularly at the local level, hence he is going to consult and collaborate with them to make the region a desired place for more investment.

On the perennial water shortage in Sunyani, the regional minister disclosed that a construction of a dam on the Tano River has been on the time table for over three years now, which was estimated at a cost of 200million dollars, which is almost 1km2 in terms of its size.

The dam when constructed would as well serve as an irrigation means for the farmers within the catchment areas, so that the water situation would be solved.

From the Sunyani Chief's Palace the Regional Minister went to Dormaa Ahenkro to ascertain the extent of damage caused by a heavy storm that destroyed a total of 110 building structures, injured 11 and displaced a total of 932 people from the homes.

The regional minister consoled the affected persons and assured that he would work with the NADMO Coordinators and other stakeholders to swiftly come to the aid of the affected.

Mr. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh paid a courtesy call on the Dormaahene's Palace where the Krontihene of Dormaa Traditional Council, Barimah Ansu Agyei commended the regional minister for his swift intervention after a short notice.