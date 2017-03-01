Ghana: Chinese Ambassador Meets Acting IGP

The Ghana Police Service and the Chinese Embassy have held bilateral discussion on issues of common interest, including security and training, in Accra.

On an official visit to the Police Headquarters, the Chinese Ambassador, Her Excellency, Sun Baohong congratulated the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu on his appointment to the highest office of the Police Service, and presented him with a scholarship package from the Chinese government for the Police. In addition, H.E. Sun Baohong revealed that similar training programme package has been made available to the Ministry of the Interior for the benefits of its agencies.

The Chinese Ambassador solicited the support and co-operation of the Ghana Police Service in the area of provision of security for Chinese citizens working in the country, especially in the commercial and mining sectors. She asked Chinese companies to respect the rules and regulations governing their operations in the country, emphasizing that China is against illegal mining, and therefore will not encourage it.

Madam Sun Baohong also hinted at the Ghana-Chinese Association soon to be formed with its Police Service Helping Centre affiliate to streamline the activities of Chinese in the country and strengthen relationship between Ghana and China.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, on his part spoke of the fruitful relationship between the Police Service and China, touching on the training programmes the Police has benefitted from its partner. He also mentioned the protection the Police have been providing Chinese companies in the mining areas.

The Ag. IGP added that the Police will continue to seek the welfare and safety of all persons living in the country without flinching. He indicated the Police Administration is in the process of setting up a Diplomatic Complaints Desk to advance this cause.

Mr. Asante-Apeatu expressed the Police Administration's gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for its immeasurable support to the Ghana Police Service over the years, singling out for special mentioning the construction of the Police Cenotaph for the observation of the Police Memorial Day.

Present at the meeting were the Dir-Gen./Administration, COP/Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh; Dir-Gen./HRD, COP/Mrs. Beatrice Vib-Sanziri and Dir-Gen./CID, DCOP/Mr. Bright Oduro.

The entourage of the Ambassador was made up of Counselor Jian Zhouten and Consular at the Visa Section, Hazel Cao.