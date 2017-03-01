Ghana: Voltic Denies Deceiving Consumers 'Consumers Accuse Voltic of Deceit' - Rejoinder

The attention of Voltic (GH) Limited (Voltic) has been drawn to a front page publication in the 22nd February, 2017 edition of The Chronicle under the headline: "Consumers accuse Voltic of deceit".

The said publication sought to create the erroneous impression that Voltic was engaged in deceit which was blatantly false.

Voltic will like to state the following:

Voltic (GH) Ltd has two registered brands

Voltic Natural Mineral Water, which is packaged in 0.35l, 0.5l, 0.75l, 1.5l and 19.5l bottles

and Coolpac sachet water, which is produced, sold and distributed throughout Ghana through Ghanaian franchised operators, under strict contract and quality management by Voltic (GH) Ltd.

Coolpac's quality management system includes, but is not limited to evaluation of each production facility against Voltic's strict criteria and carefully monitored quarterly audits and frequent unannounced inspection to ensure delivery of safe and quality drinking water at affordable price to all Ghanaians.

Coolpac is not another company. It is a consumer water brand and another quality product of Voltic (GH) Limited packaged in affordable sachets and produced by approved facilities throughout the country under franchise arrangements with Voltic (GH) Limited.

The franchised operators do not produce the Voltic Natural Mineral Water brand. They are only authorized to produce Coolpac sachet water.

Voltic Natural Mineral Water is produced at Voltic (GH) Limited's two plants in Medie and Akwadum.

The quality and safety of Coolpac is of very high standards and Coolpac is a safe and affordable choice for all consumers..

The labeling requirements of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) as well as the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) have been fully complied with. As such, Coolpac has been licensed by both regulatory bodies.

Every franchised operator's facility is duly registered and licensed by both the FDA and the GSA

Nivaansh Manufacturing Ltd is one of such franchisees

The Cool Pac brand of sachet water remains an integral part of Voltic (GH) Limited and is marketed as one of its consumer water products.

Management would like to assure the consuming public of the best quality products which have been the hallmark of Voltic (GH) Limited over the 22 years of its operations in Ghana.

We also want to use the opportunity to encourage media houses and members of the general public who want to know more about our operations to feel free to contact our Sustainability and Community Affairs Manager, Joyce Ahiadorme on telephone number 0501 298532 or by email on info@volticghana.com

We look forward to the publication of this rejoinder on same pages as the original story within two weeks of receipt of this letter to avoid any legal action against your publication.

If you need further clarification on Voltic's franchising activities, we will be glad to assist you.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

Joyce Ahiadorme

Sustainability and Community Affairs Manager

VOLTIC (GH) LIMITED