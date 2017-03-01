Ghana: Parliamentary Select Committee Commends Subah

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Communication has commended Subah Info Solutions for its initiative to track and curb activities of Sim Box fraudsters to secure revenue for the country.

According to the committee, the country has lost so much revenue to Simbox activities and many homes are being broken as result sim boxing.

Deputy Chairman of the committee and Member of Parliament for Suhum, Hon. Opare Ansah after the familiarization tour of Subah facility with other committee members yesterday in Accra said they were impressed with the IT Company's operations.

He said sim boxing and poor quality service by telcos are some communication barriers that the country is facing and hope Subah will help to address it.

"Looking at what is happening in the country, we are quite impressed with Subah... we know Subah is prepared to help the country in the challenges that it is facing," he said.

Mr. Opare told the media that the committee was recently inaugurated and it was proper that they familiarized themselves with some of the industry players, saying their visit to Subah was the beginning of such tours they will be embarking upon.

He said the familiarization tours will help the committee to identify some challenges that are industry players are facing in order formulate appreciate legislations to address such bottlenecks.

The committee also toured the company's Digital Box Assemble Plant where digital T2 set top box are being produced on a mass scale to feed the market as well as help the country to migrate successfully onto digital broadcasting by the end of the year.

Emmanuel Hudson-Odoi, Manager-Subah Business Development & Marketing briefing the members said the company is able to produce 2000 set top boxes on daily basis.

To ensure quality, he said the set top boxes known as DV3 T2 are of good quality and an improvement of digi boxes that are currently on the market.

When Mr. Odoi was asked whether the plant would not be rendered absolute after the country had finally migrated onto digital broadcasting, answered that the plant is a multipurpose facility that would be used in the production of tablets.

Hon. Sam George, member of the committee and Member of Parliament Ningo-Prampram urged the company to position itself to harness the opportunity by the government to supply one million set top boxes to the public for free.

Mr. George advised Subah to make use of opportunities that are also available in the sub-region to create worth and employment for the youth.

The MPs also took time off to tour the company's digital mapping and property addressing system where all the 216 districts on a map to support sanitation management and addressing system.

The project which is currently in phase 2 after completion is expected to assist in proper planning and decision making, increase revenue generation for MMDAs, effective development control and monitoring and improve addressing system.

Other benefits of the project are to support emergency services, accelerate security service responses and to facilitate information exchange and collaboration between government agencies.