Ghana: Trederoyal Family Petitions Otumfuo to Avert Bloodshed

Trede. — THE ROYAL Aduana Family of Trede in the Kwanwoma district of Ashanti Region has appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, through Nana Baffuor Amankwatia VI, Bantamahene and the Head of Kronti division of the Kumasi Traditional Council to intervene in the chieftaincy dispute.

The family believes the royal intervention could avert an imminent bloodshed between the family and Nana Adwubi Kete, the queen mother of the community.

The head of the family, Nana Kwaku Duah, explained at a press conference that, Nana Adwubi Kete, the Queen mother, who is not a royal and a member of the family, is single handedly making efforts to impose her own son, one Kwaku Duah on the community as a chief to succeed the late Nana Nuben Asare II.

The Abusuapanin claimed the queen mother's son is not the legitimate candidate to occupy the seat of the Aduana royal family of Trede.

The family contends they have a competent and a legitimate candidate from the right royal family who can champion the total development of the community.