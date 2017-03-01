1 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Trederoyal Family Petitions Otumfuo to Avert Bloodshed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ernest Best Anane

Trede. — THE ROYAL Aduana Family of Trede in the Kwanwoma district of Ashanti Region has appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, through Nana Baffuor Amankwatia VI, Bantamahene and the Head of Kronti division of the Kumasi Traditional Council to intervene in the chieftaincy dispute.

The family believes the royal intervention could avert an imminent bloodshed between the family and Nana Adwubi Kete, the queen mother of the community.

The head of the family, Nana Kwaku Duah, explained at a press conference that, Nana Adwubi Kete, the Queen mother, who is not a royal and a member of the family, is single handedly making efforts to impose her own son, one Kwaku Duah on the community as a chief to succeed the late Nana Nuben Asare II.

The Abusuapanin claimed the queen mother's son is not the legitimate candidate to occupy the seat of the Aduana royal family of Trede.

The family contends they have a competent and a legitimate candidate from the right royal family who can champion the total development of the community.

Ghana

Ghana Honours Three WWII Veterans Who Sparked the Fight for Independence

To mark the 69th anniversary of the Christiansborg shooting, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana laid a wreath in honour… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.