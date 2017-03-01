Ghana: Moneygram to Reward Money Transfer Customers

To mark the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Ghana's Independence, MoneyGram has launched a promotion to reward customers receiving international money transfers from family and friends.

"We wanted to become a part of this important and joyful anniversary and give our customers another reason to celebrate," said Kofi Akyea, a regional marketing manager, Anglophone West Africa, at MoneyGram.

"Through this promotion we wanted to give back to the communities we serve through our reliable money transfer services."

Customers who receive GHȼ1000 or above transaction from February 28 to June 30, 2017 will receive a scratch card and an opportunity to win prizes such as branded MoneyGram souvenirs, household appliances and one of the six Suzuki Altos/

Ghana @ 60 Promotion will be available at all branch locations and sub-agents of MoneyGram's 23 partner banks: ADB, Ecobank, Apex Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Sahel Bank, Access Bank, FBN Bank, First Atlantic Bank, Unibank, GCB, UT Bank, UBA, HFC Bank, UMB, Prudential Bank, StanbicBank, Societe Generale, CAL Bank, Global Access, GT Bank & Capital Bank.

MoneyGram International is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. Whether online, or through mobile money device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them.

MoneyGram International also provides bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets.

An individual can seek for more information about MoneyGram International, Inc. log on to moneygram.com