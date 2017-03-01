Liberia: Karnwea Tipped As Brumskine's Running Mate

From all indications, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine will not be the running mate to Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, despite previous reports that he (Boakai) had been persuaded by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to consider the Liberian lawyer on the ruling party ticket.

The matter has been settled and Veep Boakai is now left with the responsibility to decide who his running mate becomes just as Cllr. Brumskine is holding town hall discussions at home and abroad to decide his running mate.

Well, there are reports that the Liberian Lawyer may select a Nimbaian, probably Harrison Karnwea as his running mate. Liberty Party insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said during a recent meeting held in Monrovia, Karnwea's name emerged from amongst executives and gurus of the party.

Karnwea is believed to have a strong political base in Nimba County, northern Liberia, particularly amongst the Gio tribal people, where Senator Prince Johnson, also a presidential candidate in this year's election is regarded as a political godfather.

If Karnwea goes as running mate, he could dilute the political dominance of Senator Johnson, who won Nimba during the 2005 and 2011 presidential and legislative elections. It would be a 'dogfight' between the Liberty Party and Senator Johnson over the Nimba bout.

Former Nimba County Superintendent Edith Gongloe-Wreh, an influential Nimbanian, is a connoisseur of northern Liberian politics whose role in the Liberty Party is an huge advantage for the Brumskine political quest.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Brumskine has been speaking in Philadelphia, USA, to Liberian community, where he's telling his supporters why he wants to be Liberia's president in 2018; having failed on two adventures.