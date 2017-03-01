Liberia: Nocal Under Senate's Probe

The Senate has mandated the joint committees on Lands, Mines, Energy and Environment as well as Public Corporation and Ways, Means and Finance to probe allegation of huge salary in the amount of US$1M (USD 1,000,000.00) at the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL).

RiverCess County Senator Dallas A.V. Gueh called for the investigation through a communication to plenary on Tuesday. The joint committee is also expected to look into the programs, operations, activities and finances of NOCAL.

He termed as disappointing report in the public that NOCAL with 37 employees is receiving a yearly salary of over US$1M.

Senator Gueh also expressed the need for an update on the activities of the company for the last one year regarding austerity and other reforms that should have been instituted by the Interim Management Team.

Senator Gueh told members of the senate that NOCAL has failed to implement its corporate social responsibility to coastal counties situated on the belt of the country hydrocarbon resources.

He alleged that the company under the Interim Management Team (ITM) continues to make expensive and frequent unnecessary foreign travels just to visit their families in the United States.

He also claimed that NOCAL was told by the Senate to institute austerity measures because the company has gone 'bankrupt' and the measure should have included less foreign travels, less spending and reduction in incentives.

He stated that NOCAL also in 2015 complained of having no fund to pay salaries for employees and was reducing the number of staff including apartments used as office. These complaints by the entity, according to Senator Gueh, led to the reduction of staff by 25 percent and also the cancellation of scholarships and its corporate social responsibilities to the people of Liberia.

Following the departure of Robert Sirleaf from NOCAL, the Oil Company reported a loss of over US$30M, largely attributed to the lack of hydrocarbon exploration in wells offshore Liberia waters.

A team headed by Randolph McClain, who could not rescue the company from its revenue decline, but instead recommended to the government austerity measures to solve the situation.

Following the recommendation, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf constituted an Interim Management Team headed by Aleitha Sherman to have the proposed austerity measure implemented. Since the takeover by the IMT, not much has been seen regarding the plan austerity measure according to Senator Dallas A.V. Gueh.

Senator Gueh also expressed fear that if not monitored regularly, the country hydrocarbon sector could sink further.

Following his explanation, the committee was mandated to investigate NOCAL and make appropriate report for Senate action within one week.