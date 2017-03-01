Liberia: CBL Lacks Capacity to Regulate Foreign Exchange

Senate Committee Chairperson on Banking and Currency, Marshall Dennis says the Central Bank of Liberia lacks the capacity to regulate Liberia's foreign exchange. The failure by the CBL has led to the depreciation of the Liberian dollars.

The CBL, he believes is very weak when it comes to ensuring certain regulation especially when discussing the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates across the country. Senator Dennis said the introduction of the single currency regime will help save the economy.

Private and public institutions, Senator Dennis said should be instructed to accept the Liberian dollars during business transactions because it is the country's legal tender.

Senator Dennis was speaking in regards to a communication from Senator Geraldine Doe Sheriff in which she expressed concerns over the dual currency regime.

It can be recalled that monetary conference on the dual currency regime was held by the Senate in 2014. Financial experts including Wilson K. Tarpeh, S. Byron Tarr and the CBL, among others were in attendance.

The financial experts at that public provided opposing views on the dual currency regime.

But Senators including Edward Dagoseh, Morris Saytumah, and Albert Chie differed with the single currency regime on grounds that it could make matter worse.

For Senator Dagoseh, it was prudent for more exports to be encouraged due to trade deficit and the country being an import driven country. Senator Dagoseh said the country is not prepare for a single currency because leading exports including Iron Ore, Rubber and the drawdown of the UN mission in Liberia have led to shortages of US dollars.

Dagoseh, the Senate Committee Chairperson on Ways, Means Finance and Budget stated good financial discipline must also be encouraged. He said focus should be place more on the agriculture sector, because it will help revive the ailing economy.

Bomi County Morris Saytumah was also of the view that the single currency is better for Liberia due to the low export of the country's major commodities.