1 March 2017

Liberia Government (Monrovia)

Liberia: The Executive Mansion Speaks On Frontpage Africa's Publication Attributed to H.E Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Vice President of Liberia.

Photo: Joseph Boakai
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Vice President Joseph Boakai at the dedicatory ceremony (file photo).

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed surprise at a FrontPage Africa's publication reported to be a recent statement by Vice President H.E. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

According to an Executive Release, President Sirleaf and Vice President Boakai on Friday, February 24, 2017 met for nearly two hours at the Executive Mansion prior to her departure for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Together they reviewed the status of the Unity Party (UP) and appropriate actions needed to be taken to bring back the unity of the party and the momentum required for political victory.

President Sirleaf is clear that - it is not only money but clear and well defined strategies that will lead to victory for the Vice President and the Unity Party. Therefore, the focus of some partisans on money cannot be the magic wand for getting votes. She urges all with interest in the party to remain focused on the political goals ahead of the party and the Vice President.

