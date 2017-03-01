Liberia: President Sirleaf Issues Executive Order No. 82 - Waives Customs Duty and Storage Fees On Non-Commercial Containers, Road Construction Equipment.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has issued Executive Order No. 82 waiving storage charges and customs duty on non-commercial containers which contain non-commercial goods imported by Liberians that are aged over sixty days at the Freeport of Monrovia. This waiver ends on April 30, 2017.

The Liberian leader has also waived customs duty on road construction equipment with HS Codes (8429 and 8430) for Liberian owned businesses for a period of six months, ending August 31, 2017.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf decided to waive customs duty and storage fees at the Freeport of Monrovia imported by Liberians in the interest of national reconstruction and development.

Executive Order No. 82, which took effect on February 25, 2017, stressed that the Government in the interest of national reconstruction and development, had determined an urgent need to provide relief on customs duties and storage fees.

It further stated that as the Government desires to encourage Liberian participation in the development of roads infrastructure, the Liberia Revenue Authority and the National Port Authority shall establish procedures for the effectuation of said relief.

Road construction equipment with waived customs duties include: self-propelled bulldozers, angle dozers, graders, levelers, scrapers, mechanical shovels, excavators, shovel loaders, tamping machines and road rollers.

Others include: other moving, grading, levelling, scraping, excavating, tamping, compacting, extracting or boring machinery for earth, minerals or ores; pile-drivers and pile-extractors.