Nigeria: HM the King Holds Phone Conversation With Pres. of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Royal Office

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI held today a phone conversation with president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, said a statement by the Royal Office.

During this phone call, HM the King enquired about the health of president Buhari and voiced satisfaction at his noteworthy improvement, said the statement.

The talks also touched on the conclusions of the meeting held in Casablanca last December under the chairmanship of HM the King concerning the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic Gazoduc and the upcoming stages of this strategic project, it said.

HM the King informed president Buhari about the latest royal travels in Africa, as well as Morocco's ECOWAS adherence request and the contacts the sovereign has made in this respect with the region's heads of states.

HM the King thanked the Nigerian leader for his personal involvement concerning the return of Morocco to the African Union, and assured him about his intention to making the Rabat-Abuja strategic axis a framework for consultation and cooperation on all African issues, it concluded.