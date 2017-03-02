Uganda: Capitalising UDB Will Not Lower Interest Rates - Govt

Kampala — By the year 2020, Uganda Development Bank (UDB) is projected to have been capitalised by the government to a tune of Shs500b.

The reasoning for the government was that the bank would be able to lend to the agricultural sector and other long-term developments at lower interest rates.

However, Mr David Bahati, the state minister for Finance, Planning, has said the recapitalisation of UDB will not resolve the high-interest rate issue currently faced by the economy.

"One of the challenges the economy is facing now is the cost of capital - interest rates. We have invested in UDB and have to capitalize it in the next three years to about Shs500b. That still will not be enough to bring down the interest rate," Mr Bahati said at the launch of a Uganda Retirements Benefits Authority (URBRA) campaign to encourage early savings that can be accessed after retirement.

He added: "The reason why the rates are high is because there is not enough liquidity in the market to bring them down.

This is complicated by us as a government that is competing with the private sector to borrow. If we had a large pool of savings, then we would be able to bring the interest rates lower."

At the moment, commercial banks rely on short-term deposits to lend for long-term projects at higher interest rates.

Interest rates are averaging 21 percent, a figure still considered to be high. The other source of funds for lending is pension funds such as the National Social Security Fund (NSSF). However, even that is not enough.

The pension sector has been considered one where a large pool of savings can be mobilised and invested in long-term projects at a much lower cost.

"We only have 11 per cent of the 17 million workers in the country in a pension scheme. Even more problematic, NSSF has only 700,000 active members. That means there is a still a long way to go in mobilising savings. We also have to get the informal sector on board," said Mr Andrew Kasirye, the chairperson URBRA.

He further pointed out that savings with a pension scheme can come in handy in the future, if one were to maintain their lifestyle, they would need to be part of one.

Dependency ratio

Uganda still has a high dependency ratio of 103 per cent, meaning there is a greater burden to take care of an aging population.

Uganda's pension coverage is largely inclined towards the formal sector and a limited working population.

"In this country, our largest weakness is the poor coverage of the pensions and any form of retirement benefits. In order to change this, there should be reforms and that includes reforming the law," said Mr David Nyakundi Bonyi, the chief executive officer URBRA.

The alternative plan

The only existing informal sector Mazima Retirement Plan was started 10 months ago.It has registered membership of 650 people with savings of about Shs250m. The membership ranges from traders to boda-boda riders, among others, and is managed by African Alliance.