2 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 300 Rwenzururu Suspects Surrender

By Enid Ninsiima

Kasese/Kabarole — About 300 men suspected of involvement in the Rwenzururu clashes in Kasese and Kabarole districts have surrendered to government.

About 200 are from Bukonzo west sub-county, 24 from Busongora north, the epicenter of the November 2016 clashes while 54 surrendered in Kabarole last week.

The police spokesperson for Rwenzori East region, Mr Manshur Suwedi said the suspects have since December been surrendering to security officials.

"We still have a challenge with Busongora North, the stronghold of Rwenzururu Kingdom, where all the conflicts started. Those involved have refused to surrender yet they still possess our lost guns," Mr Manshur said on Monday.

Mr Manshur said he expects more suspects to surrender since the time given to them to do so is running out.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Mr James Mwesigye, has appealed to those still in the bush to come out soon and surrender the three guns remaining or else security hunts them.

"Tell your people to take advantage of the amnesty and surrender our guns. If you can't bring it to us (security) dump it in a place where we can pick it. We shall not even look for you," Mr Mwesigye said.

Recently, a gun believed to have been taken from a policeman during the clashes was abandoned and recovered in a school classroom.

The acting Rwenzururu prime minister, Mr Yeremiya Mutooro, said the Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere wants all the suspects still in hiding to come out and be granted amnesty.

Call to surrender

Mr Mutooro explained that the move is aimed at restoring peace in the kingdom following the UPDF-led offensive in which more than 100 people died.

The Kasese District chairman, Mr Geoffrey Sibendire, has also been traversing Bwesumbu and Buhuhira sub-counties urging suspects to come out from hiding and benefit from the government amnesty.

The issues at hand

Location. The royal guards believed to have mobilised against the government forces were reportedly operating in the sub-counties of Kateebwa, Rubona and Karangura in Kabarole District whose population is predominately Bakonzo while in Kasese, the group is spread all over the district.

Amnesty. Their move to surrender was informed by an amnesty issued by the government last year to all royal guards in the Rwenzori sub-region suspected to have been involved in clashes with government forces.

