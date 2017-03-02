2 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: When Infantino, Museveni Spoke Football

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor
President Museveni (right) hands Fifa president Infantino a photo of himself in a charity game at Namboole played a couple of years ago. The two leaders spoke for nearly an hour.
By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Fifa president Gianni Infantino was impressed by Uganda's footballing progress while on his historic visit to the country over the weekend.

"We at Fifa recognize Fufa under Magogo as one of the best performing and most accountable federations not only in Africa but also in the world," Infantino said following his meeting with President Museveni at State House.

The two-day visit saw Infantino also hold other high profile meetings with the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Rebecca Kadaga as well as Azam Uganda Premier League Chairmen and ex-Internationals.

He also watched a FUFA Juniors league match between KCCA Soccer Academy and Lweza Orange Brigade before officiating at the ground breaking ceremony at the Kadiba play ground in Rubaga and a guided tour around the Mengo soccer headquarters.

