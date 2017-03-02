East Africa: Uganda-Rwanda Border Demarcation Resumes

Photo: The Observer

Uganda President Museveni and Rwanda President Paul Kagame (file photo).

Kabale — Technocrats from Rwanda and Uganda have resumed the process of erecting boundary pillars on the border stretching from Katuna in Kabale to Mirama Hills in Ntungamo District.

The exercise is aimed at creating harmony among residents who have on several occasions been accused of encroaching on each other's land.

The technocrats on Tuesday held a meeting with Kabale leaders at the district headquarters and asked them to alert local leaders to cooperate for the smooth running of the activity expected to be completed within 14 days.

The delegation from Rwanda was headed by Mr Eugene Ngoga while Uganda was represented by Mr John Vianney Lutaaya.

"In September 2015, we were able to re-erect 14 pillars but due to logistical challenges, we had to halt the exercise. Now we have resumed the exercise and we expect to erect 92 pillars," said Mr Lutaaya.

Mr Ngoga said several boundary pillars were in the past destroyed by people who thought they contained mercury and other variable minerals. This, he said resulted into encroachment on the land beyond the boundary.

"Leaders and residents should witness the re-building of these pillars to save them from future destruction," he said.

Mr Ngoga added: "We also need support from the two countries to prevail over their immigration departments to always clear our vehicles and materials timely for the smooth running of the exercise."

Ms Bridgette Asinga, the district chairperson, said that once the exercise is complete, the problems of land wrangles in the border villages will be solved.

Kabale District staff surveyor Richard Rutaro said the exercise will involve replacing the destroyed boundary pillars and building new ones using modern technologies such as the global navigation satellite system.