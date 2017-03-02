Nigeria: Sheriff Approves Timetable for Ebonyi PDP Primaries

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by Ali Sheriff said it has received and approved the request from Ebonyi State chapter of the party for the approval of the time - table to conduct primaries for the forthcoming local government elections.

The Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC, has fixed April 22 for the conduct of elections for chairmen and councillors for the 13 local governments in the state.

Mr. Sheriff's NWC said it granted the approval of the Ebonyi PDP chapter in its first meeting held inside the Wadata National Secretariat of the party since the police reopened it last week.

The police closed the secretariat due to the power tussle between Mr. Sheriff's faction and another led by Ahmed Makarfi.

Mr. Sheriff's faction has however been recognised by the Court of Appeal while the other faction has challenged the ruling at the Supreme Court.

A statement signed by Wale Oladipo, the party's national secretary, said it also supports the steps being taken by governors elected under the platform of the party to restore peace among its leaders.

"The NWC notes with satisfaction the stand of the body of PDP Governors on the need to adopt a political solution in bringing lasting peace to the party," the statement said.

It also said the NWC commended the leadership role exhibited by former President Goodluck Jonathan in finding a lasting solution to the PDP leadership crisis.

Mr. Jonathan has hosted both the Sheriff group and PDP governors in his Abuja residence. He told reporters after the meetings that he is trying to mediate among the contending parties.

The Sheriff group on Wednesday expressed its readiness to "fully participate in the peace process".

It also called on all staff of the PDP National Secretariat to resume duties immediately.

The NWC also commended Mr. Sheriff for the "swift renovation of the National Secretariat."