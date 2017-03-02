Uganda: Insurance Companies to Face Higher Capital Requirements

Kampala — Insurance firms are expected to face higher capital requirements as the regulator reviews the legal regime in order to protect policyholders.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) is changing the regulation from having fixed capital requirement to an approach where insurance firms will have the minimum capital plus another percent based on the assets they hold.

Currently, the minimum capital requirement is Shs3b for life insurance, Shs4b for non-life insurance and Shs10b for reinsurers. The approach IRA is taking is called Risk Based Supervision (RBS).

"If we adopt the risk-based supervision and risk-based capital underwriting, capital definitely changes. However, we will maintain the minimum requirement for anybody to enter into the business. The capital one has to maintain has to be commensurate with the risks one underwrites," IRA's Ibrahim Kaddunabbi-Lubega has said in a phone interview with the Daily Monitor after a five-day workshop on risk-based supervision and solvency requirement last week.

According to the World Bank, RBS requires supervisors to review the manner in which insurers identify and control risks. It is done in order for insurance companies to hold buffers that represent the kinds of risks they are taking so that if there are any insolvency issues, the policyholders are protected.

"It will provide the supervisor with particular enhanced tools so that they are better placed to do their role which is the protection of policyholders and ensure that insurance firms are safe," said Mr Courtney Christie-Veitch, the financial sector advisor of the International Monetary Fund Regional Technical Assistance Centre.

He also noted that risk-based supervision was a new practice globally, East Africa is lagging behind in terms of its implementation. He pointed out that risk-based supervision is key in looking at vulnerabilities within in the insurance sector.

Mr Arjun Mallik, the chief executive officer Prudential Assurance Uganda, told reporters yesterday that RBS is a good decision for the industry.

"It is absolutely the right direction to take. It is protecting policyholders in Uganda. Does it affect penetration rates? I don't think so. The most important thing is that hardworking Ugandans, who are making long-term savings for the future of their children shouldn't ever be compromised because a poorly capitalised company that did not honor their commitments," he said.

Already, commercial banks in Uganda are regulated using RBS. All banks are expected to have a minimum capital buffer of Shs25b but then are also expected supposed to have an additional 12 per cent capital based on the assets that they hold.

Uganda's insurance penetration at 0.85 per cent and ensuring policyholders are adequately protected is one of the moves used to attract new business and individuals to take on policies.