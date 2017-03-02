Uganda: Amakula International Film Fest Postponed

The curatorial team for the eleventh Amakula International Film Festival has decided to postpone the festival and re-open call for films. In a press statement sent to media by the fest's head of programmes, Herman Kabubi, they anticipate to get more works than those they have so far received.

The festival's 11th edition was scheduled to take place from March 23 to 26, 2017 at the Kampala Film School (short and student films) and the Uganda Museum, (drive-in cinema future films, documentaries, workshops and professional networking).

"We believe there is room for much more film content compared to the entries gathered this year. Plenty was left out given our strict deadlines, so we have resolved to re-open the call and create room for more submissions," MrKabubi wrote.

Amakula fest is run under Bayimba Foundation.

He added, "Sincere apologies are conveyed to the entire film fraternity, partners and sponsors. Interested participants are encouraged to continue submitting films for consideration and intake, for what aims to be a more exciting 11th festival edition."

The festival's later dates will be communicated as soon as the curatorial team decides. All information portals shall remain open in the meantime. Amakula International Film Festival is one of Uganda's oldest independent film festivals.

Its aim is to contribute to a vibrant local film industry by broadening access to and developing audiences for quality African film production by inspiring local film makers to produce quality local films based on own stories.

The festival also aims at facilitating, presenting and promoting local film productions and distribution; and offering a professional networking platform for the film making community in East Africa and beyond.

Kabubi added that while preparations for the Amakula International Film Festival are at a halt, this will not in any way alter other annual activities of Bayimba Foundation. He added, "Note that only films completed after 2015 will be accepted and that films from African filmmakers automatically enter the Golden Impala Award competition. The actual festival's dates will be communicated as soon as set by the curatorial team."