Uganda: BoU Lauds Bank of Africa On Financial Sector Growth

Kampala — Bank of Uganda (BoU) has lauded Bank of Africa (BOA) Group for its great contribution to the development of Uganda's financial sector,

The appreciation message was conveyed by BoU Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile at a cocktail where he recently hosted Mr Brahim Benjelloun-Touimi, the BOA Group's chairman at the Bank of Uganda Western Gardens.

Mr Brahim Benjelloun-Touimi was on a visit to assess the Group's operations in Uganda between February 13 and 14.

In his remarks, the Group chairman said that the Group is a deeply rooted Pan-African Bank committed to exceeding its customers' expectations.

"We have to deserve to bear the name Bank of Africa by being the bank for Africans by Africans," he said, adding: "The bank remains committed to its strategy of serving the African market and to this end, it commits 4% of its pretax profits to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives."

"We do believe that institutions only seeking to derive revenues and profits without giving back to the communities where they operate will not be able to sustain business. This is why our Group devotes 4% pretax revenues to CSR. We believe that the responsibility of Bankers goes beyond the core of their business. They should look at the communities where they operate," said Mr Benjelloun-Touimi.

Mr Mutebile noted that that the banking sector remains solid and adequately capitalized to withstand any shocks.

About the group

Coverage. Bank of Africa is a subsidiary of BMCE Bank of Africa, a group that is present in 31 countries on four continents and has a total asset base of nearly $30billion.

Goal. As part of its CSR strategy, has a foundation whose goal is to support the education sector and has built and managed various primary schools in Morocco, a program which it intends to roll out to the rest of the African countries.

SME growth. The Group also has powered a $1million African Entrepreneurship Award, an initiative to mentor and support business ideas of young upcoming African social entrepreneurs. This will go a long way to kick start growth in the SME sector which is the engine of growth in many African economies.