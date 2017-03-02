Uganda: Hugh Masekela, Katumwa Empty Themselves for Charity

Hugh Masekela and Isaiah Katumwa are no strangers to Ugandan music lovers.

With Katumwa on a soprano saxophone and Masekela on a trumpet, the two make for some fine listening to brilliant African sounds with influences of Highlife from West Africa, South African Kwaito, Uganda's own Bakisimba, Soukous from Congo and Latina Rumba.

In fact, despite the fact that their fans insists on calling their genre jazz, Masekela has often come out to disagree: "I never think of recording songs as jazz or anything; I just do music."

On Sunday, at Serena hotel's Victoria Conference hall, the two friends joined hands in a concert to help Rotary Uganda fundraise for a blood bank and trauma centre.

Uganda currently has only one blood bank at Nakasero. Because of this, according to statistics, 250,000 units of blood are distributed to all hospitals annually as opposed to the required 350,000.

This concert was meant to fundraise for the construction of a blood bank to take care of the 100,000-units deficit. Unlike in 2015 when Masekela joined Katumwa to celebrate 20 years of the latter's music at the same venue, this time no one was playing visitor or host.

But being on home ground, Katumwa took to the stage first, setting off with one of his most famous songs, Welcome; a song easy on the ears that can suit any audience.

Katumwa knows the different audiences he performs for and thus tries to stay in the right lane to keep them happy. For this particular event, the crowd was the kind that shows up to watch and tweet about the show, rather than engage with the music; he mostly let them be, but eventually started tickling them with sustained notes on songs such as This is Me.

He finally got them screaming, recording videos and chanting when the songs were done, but it took Masekela forcefully asking them to "give the ass a break and dance", before they got to their feet.

By that time, the South African had gone through his famous repertoire of songs including Grazing The Grass, Bring Him Back Home and the poetic Stimela. The audience danced to his rendition of Fela Kuti's Lady.

He gave the song a classical Afro-blues feel alongside a full stage that also had Katumwa, Charmant Mushaga and Rachel Namubiru among others that fused different African genres on the song.

Speaking to The Observer earlier, Katumwa said it was important that Rotary was using art for a cause. It was proof that society knows the value of creativity and the power it has to create impact.

The concert was part of Rotary Uganda's 60-year celebrations, as well as a centennial gala for Rotary International. Prominent Ugandan Rotarians, among others, enjoyed the show.