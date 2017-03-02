Ghana: This Video Has Got Everyone Laughing

The Ghanaian showbiz industry for the past days has enjoyed a verbal attack between Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono.

After both acts released diss songs to attack each other, Ghanaians judged who won the battle.

According to social media commentators who followed the 'beef', Yaa Pono 'murdered' the dancehall musician with his last diss track, "Gbee Naabu".

Several comments have followed the judgement but one that has gone viral is a funny video by an unknown guy who is seen in the video inviting Stonebwoy, Samini, Ara-B and other musicians to the funeral of Shatta Wale.

The guy who could not hold back his tears blamed Yaa Pono for the death of Shatta Wale.