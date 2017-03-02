Uganda: Refugees Receive Shs1.9 Billion Relief

Entebbe — Uganda Red Cross society has, through International federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies (IFRC), received relief water equipment worth Shs1.9 billion meant for refugees settled in camps in northern Uganda.

Mr Robert Kwesiga, the secretary general of the Uganda Red Cross, society while receiving the equipment at Entebbe airport recently, said in the past, the sphere capacity for provision of water was low with each of the one million refugees only getting 9 to 11 litres of water for daily use instead of the required 20 litres.

"In northern Uganda in Yumbe and Moyo where the camps are situated, water availability is a large problem. We are going to put the pump along river Nile and it will be pumping water of over 60,000 cubic litres per day reaching out to up to 40,000 refugees living in the camps" he said.

Mr Peter Hoffman, the head and member of the water and sanitation department at IFRC, said the organisation will set up a water plant to help ease the supply of water for the refugees.

"We have come to help Uganda Red Cross society to give them a water purification system for refugees in the north of Uganda to get safe and clean drinking water," he said.