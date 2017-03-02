Nigeria: Victor Moses Extends Chelsea Contract to 2021

Victor Moses has penned a new four-year contract at Chelsea.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international's previous deal was due to expire in 2019, but Moses has now extended his stay until 2021.

The two-year extension means Moses is committed to Chelsea until 2021 and has earned a significant pay rise to £75,000-a-week from his previous £45,000-a-week wage after becoming a crucial member of head coach Antonio Conte's Premier League table-topping team.

Moses has performed superbly at right wing-back, following Conte's successful switch to a 3-4-3 formation that transformed Chelsea's season.

"I feel very excited," a happy Moses told Chelse FC website.

"I'm delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it's time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

"We're having a great season, I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team."

Moses was sent on loan for three successive seasons by former manager Jose Mourinho, to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, having joined Chelsea from Wigan in 2012.

It appeared Moses had little future at Stamford Bridge, but the 26-year-old grabbed his chance when it arrived and his new deal has been announced ahead of Chelsea's trip to West Ham next Monday night.

"I had a great time there (West Ham) last season, it's a nice memory but now I'm a Chelsea player and I'm enjoying my football," said Moses.

"I can't wait to go to the London Stadium and, hopefully, we'll get three points.

"I've always wanted to play for this big club, it's one of the best clubs in the world at the moment and I'm enjoying every single minute."

Technical director Michael Emenalo said: "We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us. He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio's leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.

"This new contract is testament to Victor's hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea, and we believe he will be a big part of our future success."