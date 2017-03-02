Photo: The Independent

Kizza Besigye, the former Presidential flag bearer for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) fighting Museveni.

Oyam — The Oyam Resident District Commissioner has said the Opposition's criticism of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime is helping President Museveni to nurture his leadership and cling onto power.

Speaking at a public dialogue organised by the Apac Anti-Corruption Coalition at Otwal Trading Centre B, Otwal Sub-county in Oyam District on Tuesday, Ms Gillian Akullo warned that if the Opposition's criticism was unhealthy, the "big man" could have dealt with the critics.

Mr Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for more than 30 years, was re-elected the country's president on February 18, 2016 in an election overshadowed by allegations of rigging.

The country's election body, the Independent Electoral Commission, declared Mr Museveni the winner with more than 60 per cent of the votes cast.

His closest rival, Dr Kizza Besigye, obtained about 35 per cent of the vote. Shortly before the election result was declared, the country's security forces put Dr Besigye under house arrest.

"Museveni's critics are good people. Whenever they criticise him, the President just keeps quiet. The critics identify the errors in the leadership and the President corrects them quietly. The criticism is helping him to stay around otherwise they (critics) could be in trouble because the President has the powers to deal with them," Ms Akullu told hundreds of people, including voters, politicians and security outfits gathered under a big mango tree.

The district leadership was in Otwal Sub-county to follow up on the report that the swamp which is supposed to be public land has been sold off.

The swamp, which measures 40 metres by 90 metres, is located at Te-yao village and was allegedly sold for the construction of a livestock market. Up to Shs8m is said to have been used for buying the wetland.

"Today (Tuesday), we have brought the leaders of Oyam District so that they can see that this place is a swamp and currently we have a big challenge of climate change. People are misusing swamps and that is why we don't have rain," Mr Tom Superman Opwonya, the executive director of the Apac Anti-Corruption Coalition, told this newspaper at the site.

"We want the environment officer of Oyam to demarcate the area of the swamp so that a person who is said to have sold this land is clearly informed that this is a swamp and it cannot be sold to anybody," he added.

TAACC alleges that the wetland in question has been fraudulently sold because the land owner says he received only Shs4m while the accountability given at the sub-county level indicates that up to Shs8m has been spent on buying the swamp.

The RDC further directed the police to arrest all those implicated in the alleged sale and buying of the wetland.

The District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Waiswa Najibu, said they would open a general inquiry file and that whoever has a complaint against the sub-county leadership could then register their complaints formally.

Mr Lawrence Okullo, the district environment officer, warned the community against misusing wetlands, saying the culprits will be arrested.