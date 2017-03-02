Maputo — CASH strapped Mozambique is appealing for funds to curb multiple crisis posed by the destructive Cyclone Dineo. The cyclone, accompanied by winds of 160 kilometers per hour, has dissipated to neighbouring Zimbabwe and South Africa, but has left a trail of devastation in Mozambique. The cyclone killed seven and injured over 101 people.

About 550 691 people (112 513 families) were affected, with 7 651 families considered most vulnerable. At least 33 712 houses were totally and 71 294 partially destroyed being Massinga, Morrumbene, Maxixe and Inhambane city, the most affected districts. About 400 Government offices, 70 health units, including 52 maternities, as well as 1 687 classrooms were destroyed. Education authorities estimated 160 000 students and 5 500 teachers were affected.Maternal and ARV distribution centres were disrupted raising fears of morbidity and mortality rates. In the affected areas, about 14 000 women are expecting to give birth in next three months while approximately 2 100 of them may face risk of obstetric complications requiring emergency obstetric care. It is also estimated that 9-15% of all newborns may require lifesaving emergency care. The government of President Filipe Nyusi estimates an overall funding requirements of US$16,5 million (R215,8 million) to restore the damages caused by

Maternal and ARV distribution centres were disrupted raising fears of morbidity and mortality rates. In the affected areas, about 14 000 women are expecting to give birth in next three months while approximately 2 100 of them may face risk of obstetric complications requiring emergency obstetric care. It is also estimated that 9-15% of all newborns may require lifesaving emergency care. The government of President Filipe Nyusi estimates an overall funding requirements of US$16,5 million (R215,8 million) to restore the damages caused by Dineo, of which US$ 6,7 million is needed immediately. Donors and partners have been requested to fund existing needs but responses have been lukewarm.