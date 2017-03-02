South Africa: Commonwealth Games 2022 - Durban Considers Dropping Out As Host

South Africa is considering dropping out as a host nation of the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Durban as the host city, citing financial concerns. The message of the potential pull-out has sparked the interest of two British cities of Liverpool and Birmingham, which are waiting and ready if Durban withdraws.

South Africa is considering dropping out as a host nation of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the city of Durban citing financial concerns. The Minister of Sports Fikile Mbalula indicated that the financial constraints the country is facing is the reason, saying it may not be possible for the nation to host the games.

"We gave it our best but we can't go beyond. If the country says we don't have this money, we can't host it. We gave our best shot but we can't go beyond," Mbalula was quoted saying.

The city of Durban was awarded the event in September 2015, having been the sole bidder following the withdrawal of Edmonton, Canada, to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Last year, government sports officials assured the Commonwealth Games Federation committee that they were fully committed to working towards hosting the event.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin said South Africa had to fulfill certain contractual responsibilities by end of November 2016 or it was going to lose hosting the event. But the government of South Africa have not met some of the set conditions by CGF by then.

For South Africa, winning the bid to host the Commonwealth Games was historic, the first time in history the competition would be held on the continent. This was expected to boost the host nation's economy, tourism sector, create employment and boost infrastructural development.

The Games Federation is in the process of reviewing a submission by Durban, which details whether the city will be able to host the competition.

The message of the withdrawal has sparked the interest of two British cities of Liverpool and Birmingham which are ready and waiting to be awarded to host the 2022 Commonwealth games in the event of a Durban pullout.

The Commonwealth Games were started in 1930 and are held after every four years. The tournament features both indoor and outdoor games from the federation of about 52 member states that are mostly former British colonies.