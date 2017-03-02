South Africa: uMkhonto weSizwe to Register Outstanding Veterans

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) veterans not officially recognised by the government will be able to register at an event to be held at the Castle of Good Hope on Saturday.

Many veterans are not registered on the government database because they were trained in the country, regional MK chairperson Fumanekile Booi told News24.

"It was easy to verify the membership of those who trained outside the country because their commanders were readily available, but others, especially the Western Cape, had more difficulty," Booi said.

"People have not been integrated into the lists after uTata [Nelson Mandela] disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe in 1993."

Booi said they have called on all MK members in government, the South African National Defence Force and those who are retired to attend the event.

"Those that trained the recruits will be able to verify that they are MK members," Booi said.

After the names have been compiled, they will be taken to the national government, Booi said.

Booi, who trained MK recruits in Angola, said being recognised as a veteran will restore a sense of dignity to those who are not on the database.

"When they are added onto the database they will have access to a state subsidy, qualify for health benefits. We will also inform the minister to ensure they receive houses," Booi said.

"We want to restore that dignity, it is an insult not to be recognised, it is that sense of pride that we want to restore.

"There are some veterans staying under bridges. That is an insult."

Booi said Cape Town was the first region to register outstanding veterans.

"Next there will be the Boland, then another region until we reach the entire Western Cape," he said.

"We want to make sure that every single cadre is there. We know that we have limited reach and call on everyone to help us to tell veterans to come.

"If someone is unable to come, we want to make an effort for that person," Booi said.

Registration is set to take place from 08:00 on Saturday morning.

