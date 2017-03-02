Zambia's Mining Investor Schizophrenia

analysis

Despite the claims of those who said growth in Zambia was the result of better governance, the problem now is precisely that it wasn't. To the contrary, the country is now among the most unequal countries in the world. Today the top 10% of Zambians receive 52% of all income, while the bottom 60% of the 16-million population gets just 12%. By GREG MILLS.

Zambia was a poster child for the Africa rising era in the 2000s, when its economy grew at 7% annually.

Three externally driven changes made the boom times possible: Surging commodity prices fuelled by China's burgeoning appetite, an increase in aid coupled with debt relief, and the ability to fund governments through new bond issues.

We know now, in today's more difficult times, that across Africa this growth had little to do with better governance or, for that matter, governments' development vision, focus and actions.

In Zambia, when Chinese interest slackened and the copper price went down, economic growth slowed, the effects worsened by inconsistent tax policy and a spendthrift government. Growth fell to just 2.9% by 2015, and 3.6% last year, barely enough to maintain current per capita incomes and wholly inadequate to generate the...