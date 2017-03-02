Africa: Special Investigation - U.S. War On Terror Leaves Bloody Trail in Africa

analysis

In recent years, extrajudicial killings have become a hallmark of Kenya's counterterrorism strategy. But even as rights abuses have worsened, so American funding for Kenya's security forces has increased. This pattern is repeated elsewhere on the continent, highlighting the rift between US word and deed on human rights in Africa. By SIMON ALLISON in collaboration with the Angaza Foundation for African Reporting.

Just before his torturers pushed him out of the van, they told Abdi* that he was one of the lucky ones. "You were supposed to die tonight. But we believe your story," he was told. Barely conscious, Abdi collapsed onto the Nairobi pavement. Half an hour later, he came to - without his wallet, phone, or spectacles, and with no idea where he was, or what he was believed to have done wrong.

Welcome to the African edition of the War on Terror. The plain-clothed security operatives who targeted Abdi may have been Kenyan, but research suggests they are being funded from Washington as part of a continent-wide counterterrorism strategy that is leaving a trail of dead and damaged bodies in its wake.

The strategy is at odds with the United States' oft-professed commitment to human rights in...