Kenya: 19-Team Super League Kicks Off On Saturday

The 2017 National Super League (NSL) will kick off on Saturday involving 19 teams.

However, two spots remain undetermined and will be filled by two of the following clubs, Muhoroni Youth, Sofapaka, KCB and Vihiga United.

This is because of a dispute filed at the Sports Dispute Tribunal involving Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka who challenged their relegation from the Kenyan Premier League by Football Kenya Federation over a controversial club licensing requirement rule.

Nairobi City Stars demoted from the top tier league last season travel to Mombasa on Sunday to face Modern Coast Rangers at Mbaraki from 3pm as they begin their quest to bounce back to the Premiership.

City Stars assistant coach Dennis Okoth said the Kawangware-based side were singularly focused to return to the top flight league where they feel they belong.

But the former Gor Mahia midfielder conceded that it will not be easy going after losing his key players after they were relegated.

"We are training very hard to put up a better performance and go back to the Premier League," said Okoth.

Another relegated side, Ushuru will wait until March 11th to host Administration Police at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi in their opening fixture.

Newly promoted Kibera Black Stars of Nairobi begin their life in the second tier league with a trip to Afraha Stadium to face hosts Nakuru All Stars, while Migori County-based Isibania, also new entrants, appear for their opener on Saturday against Team X.

Football Kenya Federation spokesman, Barry Otieno said on Wednesday the fixtures have been arranged without Muhoroni Youth, Sofapaka, KCB and Vihiga United.

The four team are awaiting the outcome of the case at the Sports Dispute Tribunal, which is expected to rule whether Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka retain their top status after they were demoted by the federation which went on to promote KCB and Vihiga United.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday - Nakuru All Stars v Kibera Blackl Stars, Administration Police v Bidco United, Agro Chemical v Kenya Police, Isibania v Team X, GFE 105 v Team Y

Sunday - Nairobi Stima v MOSCA, Wazito v Talanta, St Joseph's Youth v Palos, Modern Coast v City Stars