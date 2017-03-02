Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs Commends Kuwait Contributions to Development of East Sudan

Khartoum — Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer has lauded contributions of State of Kuwait to development of East Sudan and the growing relations between the two countries thanks to sponsorship of leaderships of the two countries.

The Minister referred to coordination of Sudan and Kuwait at regional and international forums over political and diplomatic affair.

Receiving the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Sudan, Bassam Mohamed at the Council of Ministers, Wednesday, the Minister expressed satisfaction over the growing Kuwaiti investments in Sudan , stressing removal of all obstacles before the Kuwaiti businessmen who want to invest in Sudan.

The Ambassador of Kuwait, on his part, affirmed deeply-rooted relations between Kuwait and Sudan and the constructive cooperation between the two countries in various domains.