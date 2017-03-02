Sudan: Central Bureau of Statistics Holds Forum On Publication of Multi-Cluster Survey Indices

Khartoum — The Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday organized a forum in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) on the publication of the multi cluster survey indices

The Direct of the Central Bureau of Statistics Dr. Karamallah Ali Abdul Rahman said the forum was aimed to review the final result of the multi cluster survey relevant to children and families in the Sudan

He said the Forum which was held at the council of Ministers reviewed the economic, social maternal, reproductive and child situation in the country

Dr. Abdul Rahman said an agriculture survey is envisaged to be carried out this year while sixth population count is set for next year.

The head of the follow up and evaluation section in UNICEF Robert Mombasi, said the survey has achieved important objectives such as the progress achieved in the various indices, pointing out to the need to exert ore efforts for improving and better the indices of the survey.