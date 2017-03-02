A BOGUS cop was Tuesday dragged to the court after he allegedly forced a delivery driver for the Patriot newspaper to drive to the State House with the intention to induce fear before robbing him.

Martin Ndoorwi appeared before Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube and was remanded in custody pending bail hearing.

The incident occurred on January 24 this year when the driver, Milton Shumba, and his wife, Elizabeth Tshuma, were delivering newspapers around 9am driving a ford truck.

Court heard that when Shumba passed St George's robots along Borrowdale Road, Ndoorwi and his accomplices blocked him with their Toyota chaser with registration ADB3512 forcing him to stop.

Ndoorwi and another suspect disembarked from their vehicle and approached Shumba accusing him of driving past a red robot.

Court heard Ndoorwi was wearing a ZRP uniform.

He then ordered Tshuma to get into their vehicle before he and the other suspect got into Shumba's truck and ordered him to drive to State House.

When they arrived at the entrance, court heard, Ndoorwi ordered Shumba to drive past claiming that they wanted to use the back entrance.

Ndoorwi then demanded to drive the vehicle but Shumba realised that he was a thief and refused.

Ndoorwi then purportedly wrestled with Shumba intending to take control of the vehicle, which resulted in Shumba losing control of the vehicle which hit a road pavement and stopped.

After the accident, Ndoorwi and his accomplice disembarked and started running away.

Upon realising that Shumba's vehicle had been involved in an accident, the other accomplices who were in the Toyota chaser drove away with Shumba's wife ordering her to comply before they dropped her in Mt Pleasant.

Ndoorwi was apprehended by members of the public.

He then led the police to his place of residence where riot police uniforms were recovered.

After that he lured his other accomplice Innocent Pamire to Pamuzinda Night club where he was arrested.

Pamire led the police to their getaway vehicle and to the other accused Khadhri Amini who was found in possession of handcuffs and a police identity card in the name of number 071259E Cst Zondo.

Other accomplices, identified as Gondo and Joe, are still on the run.