Burundi: Public University Students Claim Suspension of New Law On Scholarship

On 27 February 2017, Burundi Government announced the new law on the granting of scholarship in public universities. Students call for the suspension of the decision arguing that it will be to their disadvantage.

As defined in the new law, scholarship loan is a financial assistance granted by the government, under contract, in the form of credit without interest, for staff training and is refundable.

Eric Nirera, representative of students at the Higher Teachers' Training School (ENS), says students are not satisfied with the decision: "After we have analyzed the new law, we found that most of its articles will be to the disadvantage of students".

Nirera also says the law will divide students: "Some of us can be allowed to study whereas others cannot. Many parents cannot afford the money to help their children study at the University."

"The Commission, which is going to determine how the scholarship loan will be arranged, has been set up. However, it is not clear as we do not know how the commission is going to operate", he says.

"The commission's task is to provide advice and considerations to the ministry in charge of Higher Education over the granting, lending and management of the scholarship", says the government.

Lambert Havugiyaremye, one of the representatives of students at Burundi National University says the new law didn't go down well with students." Article 8 of the law raises doubts as it provides that each student has to sign a contract with the government. Students wonder if this is not a way of suspending the scholarship completely ", says Havugiyaremye.

«The scholarship is awarded in the form of a contract between the government and the beneficiary who must respect the terms of the contract", says Article 8 of the new law.

Havugiyaremye calls on the government to suspend the law before making it clearer: "All stakeholders would be consulted. Unfortunately, students are not represented in the commission".

"The students, who received the scholarship before the implementation of the new law, will continue to get it except for those who fail in class", says the government.

The similar law caused the suspension of academic activities in May 2014, when students from two public universities (Burundi National University and Higher Teacher's Training School ENS) went on strike for over 2 months. Academic activities resumed shortly after the government's decision to suspend the law.