Cameroon: Idenau - Beyond the Sandy Shore!

Weary of your world! Take a step offshore and then smile again.

Do you know that nature is an unlimited broadcasting station, through which God speaks to us every hour? Its peace flows into us as sunshine flows into trees. The winds blow their own freshness, and the storms their energy, while cares drop off like autumn leaves. As age comes on, one source of pleasure after another is closed, but nature's sources never fail. Believe me! God writes the gospel not in the Bible alone, but also on rocks and walls of our nations. And, if you look across the sandy shores you will see the essence life. Justice, fairness! Animals and birds are happy for no reason. They shall never become prime ministers or presidents; they shall never grow or own a bank account. Therefore, every human needs fairness as well as bread; a place to play and a place to pray, for God heals and gives strength to the weak!