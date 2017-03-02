Cameroon: Idenau - Co-Existence in Fishing Community

The English-speaking regions of Cameroon have been facing a government-ordered Internet shutdown since 17 January. This… Read more »

Sources from the Ministry of livestock, Fisheries and Animal Husband dry indicate that there are 80 per cent of foreign fishers in Idenau and as a consequence, socio-economic, cultural and family relations favor the trafficking of Cameroonian fish. Besides, Nigerians, Ghanaians, Malians and others are also "excellent" in the undercover sale of smoked and dried fish. Shortage of fishery products in Cameroonian market is sometimes blamed on the illegal sale abroad. Most of the local production finds itself in the Nigerian market. Also, the clandestine trade evades customs duties, a double benefit to traders at the detriment of the Cameroonian market. Although fishing is dominated by foreigners, fresh fish marketing is controlled by native women. Among women involved in this sector, 51% are in the direct marketing of fresh fish and 49% in the processing and the sales of smoked fish. Smoking is the most common processing method in Idenau. Smokehouses are traditional ovens of different types found in plank huts haphazardly constructed along the coast. The smoking process consists of two phases. First, the pre-drying which lasts six to seven hours and reduces the weight of the fresh fish by one third. Second, the smoking itself which lasts two to three days. During these days the fish is constantly turned in order to avoid burning. The smoked fish is thus stocked on trays or in raphia baskets for sale. However, something often strikes first time visitors here. The peace, harmony and brotherly bond which knits the natives and foreigners at sea, in the market or in beer palours!

