Cameroon: Njoh Fonong Tatani - From Medic to Farmer

He prefers the Green Valley Plantation, his late father's legacy, to consultation room.

Isn't it hard to believe that a youngster would summon the courage to shelve a prestigious profession of medicine and recoil to the plantation to preserve his father's legacy and to support food self sufficiency? Isn't it really hard to believe that after his certification as General Medical Practitioner at the University of Ferrara, Italy, a young man would be bold enough to abandon greener pastures to settle in Idenau? Meet Njoh Fonong Tatani, Co-Director of Green Valley Plantation, Bakingili. Dr. Njoh completed primary and secondary education in Cameroon, obtaining his GCE Advanced Level certificate from St. Joseph College, Sasse, in 1987. He proceeded to Italy where he read medicine, graduating as general practitioner. Though he had the zeal to live and work abroad, circumstances pulled him home-the death of his father. "I lost my Dad a few years back. And when I remembered how much energy and resources he had directed toward the 200 hectares Green Valley Plantation since 1972; when I imagined the fate of the people who have spent their whole lives working on the plantation; and I how valuable this plantation has been to the West Coast community I felt the urge to return home, a decision many of my peers considered crazy. But, I find satisfaction in the plantations. It didn't take much to master the job because I spent most of my holidays back home, watching my father at work. Dr. Njoh says his most pleasant moment is when he finds the palms begin to bear flower or when workers smile after receiving their pay. Barrack Obama, former US president, is the young farmer's political icon. "I admire Obama He doesn't chew his words; He loves the truth", the medic turned farmer said. Though infatuated with farm business, Dr. Njoh doesn't spend a day without reading his medical Ontology, doing so just for keep fit.