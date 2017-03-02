Somalia: Kheyre Approved Prime Minister By Parliament Pledges New Era

Somali Parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved Hassan Ali Kheyre as the new Prime Minister of Somalia. 231 Mps voted for Farmaajos first pick of Prime Minister Hassan Kheyre a Somali Norwegian who until his appointment was the Executire Director Africa Soma Oil and Gas Company.

"I will fulfill the entrusted tasks accordingly " Kheyre tweeted. The new PM says his priority would be to end corruption.

"We will tackle corruption am vow to prosecute individuals implicated regardless of his her status. The era of impunity is over" he warned.

"The creed of government will be competence and efficiency as was the motto of former PM Abdrizak Haji Hussein" he said.

He listed current drought and Army welfare as his other priorities. Kheyre's is now expected to form a cabinet of ministers.