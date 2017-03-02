Somalia: Somaliland Deports Two Danish Humanitarian Agency Staff for Disrespecting Islam

1 March 2017

Somaliland authorities on Wednesday deported two Danish Humanitarian Agency Staff for alleged blasphemy and disrespecting Islamic.

The two were David Selby, American by nationality, she was the DDG Somaliland Area Manager since Jan 2015, and Nicola Naidu, British by nationality, who has been serving as the DDG Country Director.

According to Radio Dalsan reporter on Hargeisa the Somaliland Parliament approved the deportation of David and Nekloy.

"They disrespected Islam. Somaliland cannot negotiate with matters Islam" Mohamed Kabo Somaliland Planning Minister said in a press conference.

David is accused of disrespecting the Islamic call for prayers known as the adhaan on one occasion.

Nekloy allegedly got into trouble with her driver when she protested when took a break to perform prayers. She had just been picked at the airport.

DDG is a Danish company involved in demining in Somalia and DRC is involved in assisting internally displaced people.

The Ulama Council which brings together the religious clerics of Somaliland had pushed Parliament to have the two deported.

This is the first time foreigners have been deported from the breakaway region in relation to religion.

