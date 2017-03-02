28 February 2017

Financial Gazette (Harare)

South Africa/Zimbabwe: Khama Billiat Robbed At Gunpoint - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

MAMELODI Sundowns star Khama Billiat reportedly escaped an armed robbery at an Engen garage in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Billiat was at an Engen convenience store amongst three other shoppers in Kyalami, north of Johannesburg when six gunmen entered armed with AK-47 rifles, reports Sunday World.

The Zimbabwean was said to be buying prepaid electricity at the time and had his watch and wallet taken during the incident. He escaped unharmed after the gunmen forcibly extracted money from an ATM.

Get the latest Sundowns news sent to your phone

"It's very unfortunate and sad that such crimes occur in our country. We are very happy though that Khama is not injured or harmed in anyway," Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa is quoted as saying.

"I spoke to him [Billiat] not so long ago and is he also happy to have escaped with his life. I asked him and he said he was going to put in petrol and buy some minor stuff, including prepaid electricity."

The Zimbabwean is currently injured nursing a dead leg and will miss the next few games, according to coach Pitso Mosimane.

South Africa

Fake News, False Info Stokes Xenophobia

Fake news and misinformation are fueling bloody xenophobic clashes in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Financial Gazette. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.