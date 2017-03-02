1 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Effort to Reinforce Communal Participation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — In an assessment meeting held on 27th February in Mendefera, the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare (MLHW) branch in the Southern region reported that 25 million Nakfa was expended in 2016 at communal and Governmental level to assist families of martyrs, people with disabilities as well as orphans.

In a report he presented, Mr. Haile Ghebremichael, head of MLHW's office in region indicated that educational materials and financial support were made to around 700 students while 30,000 Nakfa was extended to rehabilitate each of the 21 families who have been nurturing orphans.

Mr. Haile further noted that commendable achievement has been registered in the efforts being exerted to strengthen communal participation in promoting the rights of children and people with disability.

Mr. Franko Kubaba, head of Social Services Department in the Southern region, also reminded the participants that efforts that have been exerted to enhance integrated initiatives at communal and administrative bodies level need to be advanced to a higher level.

Eritrea

Eritrean's Struggle to Find Work Causing Secondary Migration - Report

Efforts to reduce irregular and dangerous secondary migration among Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia are being undermined… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.