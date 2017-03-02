Nigeria: Christians Begin Lent Season

Catholic Christians world over yesterday began the lent season with fasting, prayers and alms giving as they celebrate the Ash Wednesday.

The day which is set aside by the Catholic Church is celebrated by putting of ash on the fore head of the faithful worshippers signifying that from dust they were made and to dust they shall return.

The assistant parish priest of the 12 Apostles, Father Samson Adachabo speaking on the importance of the season said that it was a time for Christians to return to God and seek his mercy.

According to him, the church in her wisdom set aside this day to enable her faithful to reflect for 40 days, to pray regularly and journey in repentance seeking for his mercy.