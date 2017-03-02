Nigeria: Ex-Permanent Secretary Igali Forfeits 47 Cars - EFCC

A former Permanent Secretary in the ministry of power, Godknows Igali has forfeited 47 cars to the Federal Government, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said yesterday.

The forfeiture was contained in the performance report of the commission presented to Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and financial Crimes chaired by Senator Chukuwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu).

EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu presented the report. It stated that the cars were seized at the Utako, Abuja residence of Igali.

Igali is being investigated by the Commission over financial crime.

Meanwhile, the Senate has demanded review of contract of EFCC headquarters in Abuja. The contract which was awarded to Julius Berger at N18.8bn has been reviewed upward to N26billion.

Utazi said the signing of the contract was against the advice given by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). Utazi suggested the invitation of the contractor and the consultant of the project.