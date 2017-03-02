Nigeria: Rohr Drops Mikel, Picks Moses, Musa, 23 Others for Senegal, B/Faso

Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr yesterday named a 25-man team that would confront Senegal and Burkina Faso in this month's international friendly matches in London, with former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi conspicuously missing on the list.

Another former England-based star Odion Ighalo was also left out of the list that has goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and forwards Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Both Ighalo and Mikel have moved to the Chinese Super League. While Mikel teamed up with Tianjin TEDA, Ighalo signed for Changchun Yatai from Watford.

Also included are home-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders Leon Balogun and William Ekong, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon.

Experienced left back Elderson Echiejile, Portugal-based Chidozie Awaziem, Israel-based John Ogu and Watford FC of England forward Isaac Success are also called.

Germany-based forward Noah Joel Bazee and Holland-based defender Tyronne Ebuehi will join up with the squad for the first time, while youngster Victor Osimhen, record top scorer at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, returns.

The Super Eagles will be up against Senegal's Teranga Lions on Thursday, 23rd March before taking on the Etalons of Burkina Faso four days later. Both matches will be played at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club.