1 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: A Supreme Court Judge Says a Complete Accord Reign Inside the Constitutional Amendments Committee

Khartoum — The Supreme Court Judge, Honorable Al Amin Al tayeb, on Wednesday said a complete accord reigned inside the committee entrusted with handling the constitutional amendments saying they have reached important points in accordance with the National Dialogue outcomes

In statements following a parliamentary hearing by the Emergency Committee for the Constitutional Amendment, chaired by Dr. Badria Suleiman, the Jude said the committee listened to views from the Constitutional Court, the Judiciary and the Bar Association on the proposed amendments, namely the marital status laws, public freedoms and the National Security laws.

He said on all these issues there was a complete accord in the views expressed.

