1 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan and Comoros Affirm Their Keenness to Continue Cooperation At Regional and International Forums

Khartoum — A sitting of talks between Sudan and Comoros was held Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at which the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kamal-Eddin Ismail, and the visiting State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Comoros, Dr. Hamid Kor Haila, signed the minutes of the talks.

The two sides have expressed their willingness of the two countries to continue the excellent level of coordination and cooperation between them at the regional and international forums, especially at the levels of the Arab League and the African Union.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kamal Ismail has informed his Comorian counterpart on the political developments in Sudan, especially regarding the positive outcome of the national dialogue.

He lauded the African stance in rejecting the claims of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the growing trend in Africa to withdraw from this court.

He also expressed Sudan welcome to the coming visit of the President of Comoros, Othman Ghazali.

